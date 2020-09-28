Highlights From The 2020 CCMA Awards
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Canada's biggest night in country music did not disappoint with performances and appearances from all your favourite country stars, including James Barker Band and Brett Kissel.
ET Canada has all the highlights from this year's show, including exclusive post-show interviews with Entertainer of the Year winner Dallas Smith, Female Artist of the Year winner Tenille Townes, and many more.