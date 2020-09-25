Police seek gunman who shot & killed horses in Monkton

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:38s - Published 5 minutes ago

Their beauty and grace paint an idyllic canvas on the sprawling horse farms in Monkton, but on a farm along Old York Road on Friday morning, someone found a retired race horse and a show pony dead in their pasture by gunfire.

COUNTY ARE TRYING TO FIND OUTWHO SHOT AND KILLED A PAIR OFHORSES LAST WEEK IN MONKTON.WMAR 2 NEWSMORE ON THAT STORY.(HAGER ST-UP) 11:57“While theshootings represent asenseless tragedy, police sayit was no accident, andtheycould have fired upon thedefenseless animals” (TRACK)THEIR BEAUTY AND GRACE PAINTAN IDYLLIC CANVAS ON THESPRAWLING HORSE FARMS INMONKTON, BUT ON THIS FARMALONG OLD YORK ROAD FRIDAYMORNING, SOMEONE FOUND ARETIRED RACE HORSE AND A SHOWPONY FELLED IN THEIR PASTUREBY GUNFIRE.

(SOT)---Major JackSimpson/Harford CountySherif“Theywere both on different partsof the pasture when they wereshot.

It does not appear asthough this was a random act.In fact, one of the horsessurvived the night.

When theowner arrived on scene, he gotup and made an attempt to moveand then succumbed to theinjuries” (TRACK) WHILE YOUCANLIVES, THE VALUE OF THE HORSESIS ESTIMATED AT MORE THAN 10-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

WHOMEVERPULLED THE TRIGGER COULD FACECHARGES INCLUDING ANIMALCRUELTY AND THE MALICIOUSDESTRUCTION OF PRIVATEPROPERTY, BUT AT THIS POINT,INVESTIGATORS HAVE VERY LITTLETO GO ON.

(SOT) 2:24“Thedetectives are searching forleads.

Theypeople in the area, neighbors,other farm owners, and theyare seeking videosurveillance.

The road patroldeputies are talking to theirsources in the area, and wehoping to come up with someinformation soon” (HAGERST-UP) 12:34“Anyone who hasinformation, which could helpidentify a suspect is asked tocall the police.

Reporting inHarford County, Jeff HagerWMAR 2 News”LET'S CHECK IN WITHMETEROLOGIST PATRICK PETEWQHO'S WITH US IN THE S