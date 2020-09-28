Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Trump reels after tax bombshell

Americans are shocked by reports that Donald Trump paid just $750 in income tax in the year that he became President


New York Times Bombshell Report On Donald Trump's Tax History

Laura Podesta reports the article claims Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017.

President Trump paid only $750 income tax, bombshell report reveals

Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times

President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not..

