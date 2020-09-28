Pres. Trump Continues To Face Questions On His Tax Returns
The president also announced news about rapid COVID-19 tests.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
New York Times Reports Pres. Trump's Tax Returns Show History Of Financial LossesPres. Trump is blasting a New York Times report that claims he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.
Mid-Morning Headlines From September 28, 2020After years of questions and avoidance, President Donald Trump's tax returns are now public (2:26). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 28, 2020