Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pres. Trump Continues To Face Questions On His Tax Returns

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Pres. Trump Continues To Face Questions On His Tax Returns

Pres. Trump Continues To Face Questions On His Tax Returns

The president also announced news about rapid COVID-19 tests.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New York Times Reports Pres. Trump's Tax Returns Show History Of Financial Losses [Video]

New York Times Reports Pres. Trump's Tax Returns Show History Of Financial Losses

Pres. Trump is blasting a New York Times report that claims he paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published
Mid-Morning Headlines From September 28, 2020 [Video]

Mid-Morning Headlines From September 28, 2020

After years of questions and avoidance, President Donald Trump's tax returns are now public (2:26). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:26Published