Woman Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Joe Montana's Grandchild To Appear In Court

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Woman Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Joe Montana's Grandchild To Appear In Court

Sodsai Dalzell, 39, allegedly broke into the home and grabbed the sleeping infant from a playpen downstairs.

Jasmine Viel reports.


Who Is Sodsai Dalzell? Woman Charged for Attempted Kidnapping of Joe Montana’s Grandchild

A woman named Sodsai Dalzell was arrested on September 27 for the attempted kidnapping of Joe...
Earn The Necklace - Published Also reported by •Denver PostBelfast TelegraphCBC.caNPR


Joe Montana Saves His Grandchild From Home Intruder’s Apparent Kidnapping Attempt

Joe Montana Saves His Grandchild From Home Intruder’s Apparent Kidnapping Attempt NFL legend Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer stopped a home intruder, who grabbed their young...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Intruder Snatches NFL Great Joe Montana's Grandchild

An intruder broke into a home where NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife were staying and...
Newsmax - Published


Bail Set At $150k For Woman Who Allegedly Entered Home Of NFL's Joe Montana, Tried To Kidnap Grandchild [Video]

Bail Set At $150k For Woman Who Allegedly Entered Home Of NFL's Joe Montana, Tried To Kidnap Grandchild

39-year-old Sodsai Dalzell, who deputies say is unknown to the Montana family, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary and is being held on $150,000 bail. Hermela Aregawi reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:51Published
Woman Arrested In Kidnapping Attempt Of NFL Legend Joe Montana's Granddaughter [Video]

Woman Arrested In Kidnapping Attempt Of NFL Legend Joe Montana's Granddaughter

NFL legend Joe Montana and his wife say they successfully thwarted the kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild from a Malibu home this weekend. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:29Published
