Woman Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Joe Montana's Grandchild To Appear In Court
Sodsai Dalzell, 39, allegedly broke into the home and grabbed the sleeping infant from a playpen downstairs.
Jasmine Viel reports.
Bail Set At $150k For Woman Who Allegedly Entered Home Of NFL's Joe Montana, Tried To Kidnap Grandchild39-year-old Sodsai Dalzell, who deputies say is unknown to the Montana family, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary and is being held on $150,000 bail. Hermela Aregawi reports.
Woman Arrested In Kidnapping Attempt Of NFL Legend Joe Montana's GranddaughterNFL legend Joe Montana and his wife say they successfully thwarted the kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild from a Malibu home this weekend. Jeff Nguyen reports.
