Woman Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Joe Montana's Grandchild To Appear In Court

Bail Set At $150k For Woman Who Allegedly Entered Home Of NFL's Joe Montana, Tried To Kidnap Grandchild



39-year-old Sodsai Dalzell, who deputies say is unknown to the Montana family, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary and is being held on $150,000 bail. Hermela Aregawi reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:51 Published 16 hours ago