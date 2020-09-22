Global  
 

Battle Over Supreme Court Moves To Capitol Hill

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Battle Over Supreme Court Moves To Capitol Hill
CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from the White House.

Democrats pledge to focus on ObamaCare in battle over Supreme Court

Democrats plan to focus on health care -- and the idea that millions could lose it -- in the...
FOXNews.com - Published

The US Supreme Court Won’t Save Us – OpEd

The US Supreme Court Won’t Save Us – OpEd The U.S. Supreme Court will not save us. It doesn’t matter which party gets to pick...
Eurasia Review - Published

President Trump's Moves Will Impact Supreme Court For A Third Time

President Trump's Moves Will Impact Supreme Court For A Third Time Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump is again looking to make his mark on the Supreme Court ...Something...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •The Age



GOP Sells ‘Notorious ACB’ Shirts [Video]

GOP Sells ‘Notorious ACB’ Shirts

The T-shirts went on sale just minutes after President Donald Trump formally nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court justice.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published
Political rallies in Boise highlight Supreme Court nominee controversy [Video]

Political rallies in Boise highlight Supreme Court nominee controversy

At political rallies in Boise this weekend, Idaho News 6 spoke with people from both sides of the aisle regarding President Trump's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:01Published
President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee A Heated Topic Heading Into Debate [Video]

President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee A Heated Topic Heading Into Debate

CBS4's Nikole Killion reports on the latest developments on the campaign trail.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:16Published