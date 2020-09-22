Battle Over Supreme Court Moves To Capitol Hill

joshua epstein🏳️🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼💻🇺🇸 RT @thejoshuablog: Via @TPM: GOPers Vs. Dems: Senate Judiciary Members Preview Battle Over Barrett’s Confirmation https://t.co/mnqLkF4CL9 |… 39 minutes ago
wave3news President Donald Trump said Sunday that confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will go “quickl… https://t.co/4ApSrEWnuL 45 minutes ago
Adrian RT @TimmerFidelity: Catalysts behind recent market declines: uncertainty ahead of the election, downbeat remarks from #Fed officials, an up… 53 minutes ago
Amy Smith RT @AP_Politics: From the opening of his third presidential bid, Joe Biden has argued that he is in a unique position to “unify the country… 2 hours ago
TeamHopeonBBANNIKANNIKANoelleScottClifton💖✨✨✨💖💯 RT @CBSThisMorning: With 38 days left before the presidential election, Trump is expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace th… 2 hours ago
Cornell Government RT @CornellCAS: Will the battle over a #SupremeCourtJustice nomination benefit Republicans or Democrats? Steve Israel @cornellgov says the… 2 hours ago
CBS Newspath SUPREME COURT- ACB- Brand 330p PKG MON0119-The battle over the Supreme Court moves to Capitol Hill this week with R… https://t.co/vJ5lkC3bV9 2 hours ago
Andy CAULFIELD RT @Channel4News: Donald Trump has nominated socially conservative Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court. As @lindseyhilsum reports, a… 3 hours ago
GOP Sells ‘Notorious ACB’ ShirtsThe T-shirts went on sale just minutes after President Donald Trump formally nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Supreme Court justice.
Political rallies in Boise highlight Supreme Court nominee controversyAt political rallies in Boise this weekend, Idaho News 6 spoke with people from both sides of the aisle regarding President Trump's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court.
President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee A Heated Topic Heading Into DebateCBS4's Nikole Killion reports on the latest developments on the campaign trail.