Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Local church works to help families impacted by hurricanes

One local church group is banding together to help families impacted by the recent hurricane.

The bridge church in terre haute is partnering with a church in connersville indiana.

They want to gather toys for families who have been hit by the hurricane in louisiana.

Billy joe henry is the senior paster at the bridge church.

He says he wants to be able to help these kids and families in their time of need.

And wants them to be able to have gifts at christmas time.

"what has happened with louisana all those places they're going months without electricity there are so many things the parents need to be concerned about at this time the last thing they need to be conerned about is getting toys for their kids at christmas."

If you want to donate toys... you can drop by the bridge church on sundays.

Or call their church office at the number on your screen that's




