Ric Bucher: A 4th title win could reignite GOAT conversation for LeBron James | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher: A 4th title win could reignite GOAT conversation for LeBron James

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers winning the Western Conference, moving on to face the Miami Heat for the NBA Finals.

Bucher tells Wiley and Acho why a 4th title with his 3rd team could mean a lot for LeBron, as it could cause fans to revisit the GOAT conversation


