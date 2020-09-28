Helicopter collects water to battle raging Glass Fire in California wine county
A helicopter collects water to battle flames from the Glass Fire in Napa County, California, on Sunday evening (September 27).
Multiple Wildfires Force Thousands To Evacuate In Napa And Sonoma CountyTeam coverage of destruction from the Glass and Shady Fires burning in the North Bay (9-28-2020)
Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hoursThis is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking..
Terrifying footage of photographer's drive through wildfire in Napa County, CaliforniaTerrifying footage of a photographer's drive through the Glass Fire, which has burnt over 2,500 acres in California's Napa County.
Craig Philpott recorded his journey through the blaze on Sunday..