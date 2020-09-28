Global  
 

Helicopter collects water to battle raging Glass Fire in California wine county

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Helicopter collects water to battle raging Glass Fire in California wine county

Helicopter collects water to battle raging Glass Fire in California wine county

A helicopter collects water to battle flames from the Glass Fire in Napa County, California, on Sunday evening (September 27).


Evacuations and power cuts as wildfires char California's wine county

Thousands ordered to evacuate as heat and wind drives "Glass Fire" over obstacles, into communities...
CBS News


