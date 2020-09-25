Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yom Kippur Celebration Continues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Yom Kippur Celebration Continues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Yom Kippur Celebration Continues Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The celebrations make look different, but people of the Jewish faith are still observing one of the holiest days in Judaism.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Yom Kippur Services Heading Outside This Year [Video]

Yom Kippur Services Heading Outside This Year

Many people across our area are observing Yom Kippur today. Because of the pandemic, this are different this year.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
Yom Kippur starts tonight at sunset [Video]

Yom Kippur starts tonight at sunset

Yom Kippur starts tonight at sunset and it's different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:21Published
Yom Kippur Services Will Be Much Different Due To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Yom Kippur Services Will Be Much Different Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

In non-pandemic times, synagogues would host crowded services. But, not this year. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published