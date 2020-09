ET Canada's Keshia Chante Guest Stars On 'Jann' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:44s - Published 5 minutes ago ET Canada's Keshia Chante Guest Stars On 'Jann' ET Canada's Keshia Chante gives you a sneak peek at her guest appearance on "Jann". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Cast Talks Helen Reddy Biopic 'I Am Woman'



The 1970's are groovin' again in the new Helen Reddy biopic "I Am Woman". ET Canada's Keshia Chante caught up with co-stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald and director Unjoo Moon who revealed.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:59 Published 3 weeks ago Anne Heche, Thomas Jane Talk 'The Vanished'



Anne Heche and Thomas Jane star as a married couple in "The Vanished", who will stop at nothing to find their daughter who goes missing while on a family camping trip. Speaking with ET Canada's Keshia.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:12 Published on August 27, 2020