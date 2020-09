New COVID-19 Rules For Restaurants, Bars, Fitness Clubs, And Health Services In Chicago Start Thursday Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:14s - Published 5 minutes ago New COVID-19 Rules For Restaurants, Bars, Fitness Clubs, And Health Services In Chicago Start Thursday Chicago restaurants will soon be able to serve more people indoors, and bars that don’t serve food will soon be able to resume service inside under loosened COVID-19 restrictions announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend