Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi Department of Health reports 190 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Mississippi Department of Health reports 190 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

Mississippi Department of Health reports 190 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths today.

And- training advanced emt.- - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 190 new coronavirus cases and 2- new deaths today.

- the statewide total stands at 9- thousand - 49 confirmed cases - and 2 thousand- 921 deaths.

- hancock county now has 590 case- and still 22 deaths.- harrison county is now at 3,888- total cases and now 74 deaths.- jackson county has 3,527 cases,- - - - and 70 deaths.- stone county is now at 376 case- and still 12 deaths.- george county has 783 total - cases and still 13 deaths.- pearl river county stands at 89- total cases and still 53- deaths.

-




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Delhi records 1,984 new cases and 37 deaths, Covid-19 tally over 2.73 lakh

Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, as the infection count mounted to over 2.73 lakh...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 12 new cases, two more deaths

Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records 12 new cases, two more deaths Victoria has recorded 12 new virus cases, pointing to a possible easing of lockdown restrictions...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Maharashtra reports 21,029 new coronavirus cases, 479 deaths

Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,63,799 on Wednesday with addition of 21,029 cases,...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsMid-Day



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brooklyn, Queens Neighborhoods Approach Deadline To Lower COVID-19 Rates Or Face Restrictions [Video]

Brooklyn, Queens Neighborhoods Approach Deadline To Lower COVID-19 Rates Or Face Restrictions

The city says reopening rollbacks, including shutting down non-essential businesses, will be implemented Tuesday is the case numbers are not down by tonight. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published
Survey Says Many Parents Plan To Skip Flu Shots For Children This Year, Going Against Health Experts’ Recommendations [Video]

Survey Says Many Parents Plan To Skip Flu Shots For Children This Year, Going Against Health Experts’ Recommendations

There’s troubling news about children and flu shots as we head into an uncertain cold, flu and COVID-19 season. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published
Massachusetts Reports 367 Coronavirus Cases, 11 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 367 Coronavirus Cases, 11 Additional Deaths

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 367 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths in Massachusetts on Monday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published