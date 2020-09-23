Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths today.

Mississippi Department of Health reports 190 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

And- training advanced emt.- - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 190 new coronavirus cases and 2- new deaths today.

- the statewide total stands at 9- thousand - 49 confirmed cases - and 2 thousand- 921 deaths.

- hancock county now has 590 case- and still 22 deaths.- harrison county is now at 3,888- total cases and now 74 deaths.- jackson county has 3,527 cases,- - - - and 70 deaths.- stone county is now at 376 case- and still 12 deaths.- george county has 783 total - cases and still 13 deaths.- pearl river county stands at 89- total cases and still 53- deaths.

-