President Trump is questioning how the New York Times legally obtained his tax records that show he paid little or no federal income tax over 15 years.

Macomb County voters not surprised about information on Trump's taxes in New York Times report

The bombshell revelation that US President Donald Trump paid just 750 dollars (£578) in federal...

Trump answered the claims by The New York Times who published information about his tax returns that...

President Trump is on the defensive after a New York Times article revealed information about his tax...