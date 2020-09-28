Miami Dade College Welcomes Back Students Enrolled In Blended Classes
Still, some faculty and students at the college still feel that it's safer to be completely online.
Broward Taking Extra Precautions During Return To School Following Cases In DadeCBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on how the districts are coping with the threat of the virus as students head back to the classroom.
More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed At Miami-Dade SchoolsFour days after Miami-Dade began to return students to the classroom for in-person instruction there have been at least four cases of coronavirus in schools.
