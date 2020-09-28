Global  
 

Biden, Trump Gearing Up For First Presidential Debate On Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:55s - Published
CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez shares what the president and his challenger are saying ahead of the debate.


Trump and Joe Biden prepare for first presidential debate in Cleveland

President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will take the debate stage Tuesday night in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxBusiness InsiderNewsyUSATODAY.com


Trump's tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — The bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


The Biden campaign wants to take back YouTube

The Biden campaign wants to take back YouTube Will Joel On Tuesday night, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential...
The Verge - Published


wzzm13

13 On Your Side Joe Biden, Donald Trump gearing up for first debate https://t.co/oCT1gtrrQo 1 hour ago

DianHeymann

Diana Heymann Adu (M RT @oliverdarcy: "Trump is gearing up to launch blistering personal attacks on Joe Biden and his family in the first presidential debate on… 2 hours ago

doooronronron

Pepe the Turtle "Pres Trump is gearing up to launch blistering personal attacks on Joe Biden & his family in the first presidential… https://t.co/u4iLTBgOXH 9 hours ago

kamal_fazal

fazal kamal Trump wants to get into a mud-slinging contest & plans on using the first presidential debate to attack Biden & his… https://t.co/Y4x0MfVcFl 17 hours ago

KathrynCAgirl

Kathryn Brown @RealSaavedra Trump brags about his First Step Act but Chris Cuomo “Got After It” & found Trump/GOP took 1 Step for… https://t.co/R2awIENn2A 18 hours ago

WMUR9_Politics

WMUR Politics President Trump, Biden gearing up for first presidential debate https://t.co/k2gRsRcypj 1 day ago

WMUR9

WMUR TV President Trump, Biden gearing up for first presidential debate https://t.co/UcXBFYnq1N 1 day ago

BayObserver

Bay Observer Biden, Trump gearing up for first debate https://t.co/3GJgsY2X1K via @bayobserver #Hamont #BurlOn #Trump #Biden… https://t.co/AoubgPBoNW 1 day ago


Ohio and Michigan voters talking jobs ahead of first debate [Video]

Ohio and Michigan voters talking jobs ahead of first debate

The first presidential debate will take place in Cleveland Tuesday.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:32Published
This is Cleveland's plan to keep residents safe during presidential debate [Video]

This is Cleveland's plan to keep residents safe during presidential debate

The eyes of the nation will be focused on Cleveland Tuesday night as the two Presidential candidates face off for the first time.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:35Published
Democrats pounce on Trump tax report [Video]

Democrats pounce on Trump tax report

Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first U.S. presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:14Published