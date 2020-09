Pat Toomey Does Not Plan To Meet With Judge Barrett Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 minutes ago Pat Toomey Does Not Plan To Meet With Judge Barrett Senator Bob Casey says he will not support President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. 0

