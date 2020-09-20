Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.


Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Champions fight back to maintain perfect start

 Reigning champions Liverpool maintain their perfect Premier League start as they inflict a first defeat of the season on Arsenal.
Liverpool v Arsenal - rate the players

 Rate the players as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League.
Liverpool v Arsenal: Martin Keown's unusual analogy on Football Focus

 Before Arsenal's visit to Anfield, Football Focus pundit Martin Keown reveals an unusual analogy for the way Liverpool play, which revolves around the Reds'..
Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa: Clinical Villa brush off sloppy Fulham

 Aston Villa cruise to a comfortable Premier League win as they take advantage of another horrific defensive performance by Fulham.
Lampard jumps to Kepa defence, says Kepa not leaving Chelsea

Lampard jumps to Kepa defence, says Kepa not leaving Chelsea

Blues' boss says that under-fire stopper still very much part of his plans

Frank Lampard: Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism slightly unfair

Frank Lampard: Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism slightly unfair

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard refused to say whether Kepa Arrizabalaga hasplayed his last match for the club, calling the criticism of the goalkeeper"unfair".

Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can

Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho holds a press conference ahead of his team'sCarabao Cup match against Chelsea on September 29.

Chelsea battle for 3-3 draw

 LONDON: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham struck a 93rd-minute equaliser as they battled back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at West Bromwich Albion in their..
Tuesday's gossip: Man Utd still in hunt for Sancho

 Man Utd still in hunt for Sancho, James could join Leeds on loan, Bayern want Norwich right-back Aarons, plus more.
'Defied logic' & 'got away with one' - what did we learn from Man Utd's win at Brighton?

 Five goals, two penalties, a 100th-minute winner and more - what did we learn from Manchester United's chaotic win at Brighton?
Brighton 2-3 Man Utd: Dramatic injury-time penalty gives Manchester United victory

 A dramatic injury-time penalty gives Manchester United victory at Brighton and their first three points of the season in a stunning game at Amex Stadium.
Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview

Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to Crystal Palace.

Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback

 Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Chelsea hit back to draw 3-3 at West Brom but where does it rank in the list of great Premier League comebacks?
Chelsea come from 3-0 down to draw at West Brom

 Tammy Abraham scores a stoppage-time equaliser to complete an incredible comeback and rescue a point for Chelsea, who trailed 3-0 at West Brom.
West Bromwich Albion 3-3 Chelsea: Tammy Abraham scores stoppage-time equaliser

 Tammy Abraham scores a stoppage-time equaliser to complete an incredible comeback and rescue a point for Chelsea, who trailed 3-0 at West Brom.
Thiago Alcantara breaks Premier League record for passing on Liverpool debut

Thiago Alcantara breaks Premier League record for passing on Liverpool debut Thiago Alcantara made his Liverpool debut as a second-half substitute in their comfortable victory...
Premier League Head-to-Head: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) vs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - Which forward will come out on top on Monday?

Matchweek 3’s Monday night Premier League action is headlined by Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield....
Lincoln v Liverpool LIVE commentary: Carabao Cup tie as Premier League champions head to Sincil Bank

Premier League champions Liverpool head to Sincil Bank tonight for their Carabao Cup Third Round tie...
Carragher 'certain' Fulham will go down

Carragher 'certain' Fulham will go down

Jamie Carragher says he's more certain that Fulham will get relegated than he is about Liverpool retaining their Premier League crown.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals team on September 27 left for Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their high-hitting match with Kings XI Punjab today evening. This will be Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No. 9...

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Manchester City host Leicester in the PremierLeague.

