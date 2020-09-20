Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.

Tammy Abraham scores a stoppage-time equaliser to complete an incredible comeback and rescue a point for Chelsea, who trailed 3-0 at West Brom.

Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Chelsea hit back to draw 3-3 at West Brom but where does it rank in the list of great Premier League comebacks?

Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview In-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to Crystal Palace.

A dramatic injury-time penalty gives Manchester United victory at Brighton and their first three points of the season in a stunning game at Amex Stadium.

Five goals, two penalties, a 100th-minute winner and more - what did we learn from Manchester United's chaotic win at Brighton?

LONDON: Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham struck a 93rd-minute equaliser as they battled back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at West Bromwich Albion in their..

Aston Villa cruise to a comfortable Premier League win as they take advantage of another horrific defensive performance by Fulham.

Before Arsenal's visit to Anfield, Football Focus pundit Martin Keown reveals an unusual analogy for the way Liverpool play, which revolves around the Reds'..

Rate the players as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League.

Reigning champions Liverpool maintain their perfect Premier League start as they inflict a first defeat of the season on Arsenal.

