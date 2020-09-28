Catholic Cardinal Raymond Burke: Joe Biden may not receive Communion because he is pro-abortion

Cardinal Raymond Burke, an American conservative based in Rome, previously led the Archdiocese of St.

Louis, Missouri from 2004 to 2008 and the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin from 1995 to 2004.

He told interviewer Thomas McKenna of the group Catholic Action for Faith and Family that pro-choice worshipers cannot be "Catholics in good standing," and therefore should not approach the altar during Mass to receive Holy Communion.