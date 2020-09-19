Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's 100% start to the season butsays he side needs to maintain their performance levels if they are to win thePremier League this season.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed suggestions his side had sent out a statement with their 3-1...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
BBC Sport • talkSPORT
Liverpool confirmed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp wasted no time...
Daily Star - Published
1 week ago
Jurgen Klopp hasn’t ruled out Thiago Alcantara playing a part for Liverpool FC against Chelsea FC...
The Sport Review - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Klopp: Unbeaten home PL run a distant thought Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's remarkable unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield is not something he is interested in. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago
Klopp: Teams should help each other Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says all clubs should try to help each other as clubs further down the football pyramid suffer with financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago
Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 3 days ago