Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's 100% start to the season butsays he side needs to maintain their performance levels if they are to win thePremier League this season.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

'Did I hear you right, Mr Keane?' - Klopp takes pundit to task over 'sloppy' comment

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asks 'did I hear you right Mr Keane?' after hearing his side described as "sloppy" in the win over Arsenal.
BBC News
Klopp says Arteta is "an exceptional football manager" [Video]

Klopp says Arteta is "an exceptional football manager"

Klopp praises Arsenal coach Arteta

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:21Published

Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side cruise to set up Arsenal tie

 Liverpool thrash League One Lincoln to set up a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal next week.
BBC News
Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp [Video]

Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool and Chelsea managers speak to the media ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:31Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record [Video]

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Champions fight back to maintain perfect start

 Reigning champions Liverpool maintain their perfect Premier League start as they inflict a first defeat of the season on Arsenal.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool ‘have to improve’ after win over Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed suggestions his side had sent out a statement with their 3-1...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC SporttalkSPORT


Jurgen Klopp explains how Diogo Jota gives him 'so many options' at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp explains how Diogo Jota gives him 'so many options' at Liverpool Liverpool confirmed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp wasted no time...
Daily Star - Published

Jurgen Klopp replies when asked if new Liverpool FC signing could face Chelsea FC

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t ruled out Thiago Alcantara playing a part for Liverpool FC against Chelsea FC...
The Sport Review - Published


Tweets about this

oklu_darku7

THIAAAAAGO THIAGO ALCANTAAAAAARA🤴🏽 RT @SkySportsStatto: 📊 Liverpool have scored 400 PL goals since Jurgen Klopp became manager in October 2015 Diogo Jota is the 33rd differe… 29 seconds ago

yeethekop

yee RT @SkySportsStatto: 📊 Liverpool, under Jurgen Klopp, have scored more PL goals against Arsenal than any other team (28 in 10 games) Next… 2 minutes ago

Khairulasy

Khaigaroo RT @Gerrard8FanPage: ⚽️ Liverpool have scored 400 Premier League goals since Jurgen Klopp became manager in October 2015! Diogo Jota is t… 2 minutes ago

RooterArsenal

Arsenal Rooter So far we have played quite well but that's all': Restless Jurgen Klopp wants more out of his Liverpool side despit… https://t.co/10fBY7wJ9I 13 minutes ago

Lfc_Thiago6

ThisIsThiago RT @AnfieldWatch: Liverpool have scored 400 @premierleague goals since Jurgen Klopp became manager in October 2015. Diogo Jota is the 33r… 27 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Unbeaten home PL run a distant thought [Video]

Klopp: Unbeaten home PL run a distant thought

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's remarkable unbeaten run in the Premier League at Anfield is not something he is interested in.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published
Klopp: Teams should help each other [Video]

Klopp: Teams should help each other

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says all clubs should try to help each other as clubs further down the football pyramid suffer with financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published