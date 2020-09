New questions uncovered about political activist's involvement in no-bid contracts Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 05:35s - Published 2 days ago New questions uncovered about political activist's involvement in no-bid contracts A political activist, who was involved in Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's $80 million, no-bid COVID-19 spending spree, says he just can't remember how he got involved. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this