COVID-19 pandemic brings surge in cyber scams Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:31s - Published 7 minutes ago Cyber criminals are capitalizing on people's fears during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CYBER CRIMINALS ARECAPITALIZING ON COVID 19FEARS TO STEALPEOPLE"S MONEY ANDIDENTITY.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR,CYNTHIA NEWSOME DIDSOME DIGGING -- ANDDISCOVERED THEGROWING THREAT OFPEOPLE BEING SCAMMEDOVER COVID 19.CYNTHIA?CYBER CRIMINALS AREUSING THE SAMETECHNIQUES ..PHONECALLS, TEXT MESSAGESAND EMAILS.SADLY, PEOPLE WHO AREWISE TO THEIR WAYS..ANDWOULD NEVER CLICK ON ALINK FOR A NEW CAR ORNEW HOME ARE LETTINGTHEIR GUARD DOWNWHEN IT COMES TOMESSAGES ABOUT THECORONAVIRUS.AND IT"S NOWONDERTHE COVID-19 PANDEMICHAS CONSUMED EVERYARE OF OUR LIVES.WE"RE WEARINGMASKS, SOCIALDISTANCING, ANDCONSUMED DAILY BYNEWS OF HOW MANYMORE PEOPLE AREGETTING THE VIRUS ANDTHE SHOCKING NATIONALDEATH TOLL.THE FEAR IS REAL ANDCYBER CRIMINALS ARETAKING-ADVANTAGETHE FEDERALCOMMUNICATIONCOMMISSION, THE CDand THE BETTER BUSINESSBUREAU ARE ALL WARNINGCONSUMERS THAT CYBERCROOKS ARE SENDINGTEXT MESSAGES ANDEMAILS -CONVINCINGPEOPLE TO CLICK ONWORDS LIKE COVID,MANDATORY TESTING ANDVACCINE.Jeff Lanza, Cyber SecurityExpert,Professional Speaker"It's a very emotional thing andif youget, If someone contacts you andsays that you've been exposed toCOVID, you've got to get a test,we're likely to react in thewrong way.Call your doctor if that comesup."don't respond to text messages,emails, phone calls, where theysaythis has happened -because thecriminals are trying to trick usaroundcovid ad we're not going to letithappen to us."JEFF LANZA IS A CYBERCRIMES EXPERT ANDPROFESSIONAL SPEAKERON THE SUBJECT.HE SHOWED US ANEXAMPLE OF A PHISHINGEMAIL ..PROMISINGSTIMULUS MONEY.BUT LOOK CAREFULLY ATTHE RED BOX.IT'S UNLIKELY THETREASURY DEPARTMENTSENT A LETTER FROM AGMAIL ADDRESS.LANZA SAID DON'T CLICKON A LINK AND DON'T EVENCLICK STOP TO UN-SUBSCRIBE -HE HEARSSTORY AFTER STORY OFCOVID-19 CYBER SCAMS."Hey I got his My mother got oneofthese phone calls They said itwas acontact tracer and they wantedhersocial security number and thewanted her credit card toarrange fora test. So we know, if it'shappeningto one, it's happening to many."LANZA SAID IF YOUMISTAKENLY CLICK ON ALINK AND DOWNLOADINFORMATION MAKESURE YOU INSTALL YOURANTIVIRUS SOFTWAREAND ITS ALWAYS A GOODIDEA TO CHANGE YOURPASSWORD OFTEN.CYNTHIA NEWSOME 41ACTION NEW





You Might Like

Tweets about this Theresa Reel RT @acbowen: You might think the COVID-induced surge in biking would lead to more crashes. But data show the opposite has happened: Cyclist… 3 hours ago Andrew Bowen (he/him) You might think the COVID-induced surge in biking would lead to more crashes. But data show the opposite has happen… https://t.co/o3EF3rK5pz 8 hours ago Times Business Kingfisher shares stumbled in the spring as concerns over Covid-19 knocked wider markets but bounced back to hit a… https://t.co/TTB3m9doHW 6 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Schools Attempt to Ward Off Hacks, Phishing Scams Ahead of Virtual Learning This Fall



As more schools head to online courses this fall, the likelihood of a cyber attack or “Zoombombs” could increase, as hackers may take advantage of virtual learning. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:13 Published on August 21, 2020