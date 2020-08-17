Parking Lot Bingo Allows Senior Citizens To Play COVID Safe Activity
COVID-19 has led to more isolation for all of us and senior citizens are finding themselves more shut in than ever now.
But a Coon Rapids senior center found a unique way to let seniors safely socialize while playing one of their favorite games, Lisa Meadows reports (1:47).
