Parking Lot Bingo Allows Senior Citizens To Play COVID Safe Activity

COVID-19 has led to more isolation for all of us and senior citizens are finding themselves more shut in than ever now.

But a Coon Rapids senior center found a unique way to let seniors safely socialize while playing one of their favorite games, Lisa Meadows reports (1:47).

WCCO 4 News at 6 – September 28, 2020