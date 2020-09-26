Sir David Attenborough's Royal Present

a lennox Prince George receives 23-million-year-old gift from Sir David Attenborough https://t.co/tSunsWAcdZ typical roya… https://t.co/cHcxTtyGR4 14 hours ago
Prima Magazine David Attenborough gave Prince George an incredible present at a special royal TV screening https://t.co/BWfiUjOyYC 16 hours ago
The Daily Telegraph There are some perks to being a royal, but Prince George has been given the best show-and-tell present a seven-year… https://t.co/He7OmmsBem 2 days ago
A gift for the young royal: Sir David Attenborough gifts special fossil to Prince GeorgeSir David Attenborough has given Prince George a fossilised giant tooth from an extinct shark.