Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir David Attenborough's Royal Present

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Sir David Attenborough's Royal Present
Prince George gets a nice prize.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Malta may seek return of Prince George’s shark tooth present

A giant shark tooth presented to Prince George by Sir David Attenborough may be reclaimed by Malta...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Prince William, Duchess Kate share new photos of their family with Sir David Attenborough

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared new photos of their royal family taken after a screening of...
USATODAY.com - Published

Sir David Attenborough's present for Prince George - a giant shark tooth that's 23 million years old

Sir David Attenborough's present for Prince George - a giant shark tooth that's 23 million years old When visiting two future kings at home, it may be difficult to come up with a suitable gift to mark...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Tweets about this

andrewlennoxl

a lennox Prince George receives 23-million-year-old gift from Sir David Attenborough https://t.co/tSunsWAcdZ typical roya… https://t.co/cHcxTtyGR4 14 hours ago

PrimaMag

Prima Magazine David Attenborough gave Prince George an incredible present at a special royal TV screening https://t.co/BWfiUjOyYC 16 hours ago

dailytelegraph

The Daily Telegraph There are some perks to being a royal, but Prince George has been given the best show-and-tell present a seven-year… https://t.co/He7OmmsBem 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

A gift for the young royal: Sir David Attenborough gifts special fossil to Prince George [Video]

A gift for the young royal: Sir David Attenborough gifts special fossil to Prince George

Sir David Attenborough has given Prince George a fossilised giant tooth from an extinct shark.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published