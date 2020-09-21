Rose Leslie Is Expecting

Love Me Down Zak RT @EW: A #GOT baby is coming! https://t.co/JVELYClsbU 15 minutes ago
Bernice Venable RT @WiCnet: Jon Snow and Ygritte didn’t make it as a couple on Game of Thrones, but actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are becoming paren… 36 minutes ago
Cang Long: Monkey King stan account I would have been really, really impressed if was reported they all three were in on the pregnancy of one of them..… https://t.co/Z1KJAAaFwC 1 hour ago
100.7 STAR There’s going to be a new heir to the Iron Throne! https://t.co/7vYaFZ2Hgy 2 hours ago
Parents The Game of Thrones stars just shared that they're expecting their first child, and we’re already wondering if they… https://t.co/GWJuyYdr6D 2 hours ago
ELLEN REBECCA COLLIN RT @rapplerdotcom: Jon Snow, it turns out, does actually know a thing or two.
Congratulations! 🎊 Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Ki… 2 hours ago
EllieKing 🏴⚤#BLM#WALESGOLFMADRID#19🏆 RT @enews: Boy have we GOT news for you: Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are going to be parents! https://t.co/moS5Kdw4NO https://t.co/3JFOoJ… 2 hours ago
Captain Darling Because they're married, I guess no***for Jon Snow.
https://t.co/FMDCbaLNj6 2 hours ago
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first baby'Game of Thrones' couple Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child.
Rose Leslie has become less 'wired' due to lockdownRose Leslie is grateful lockdown allowed her the opportunity to relax and lead a slower pace of life.
The Croods: A New Age with Nicolas Cage - Official TrailerCheck out the official trailer for the animated movie The Croods: A New Age, directed by Joel Crawford. It stars Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman,..