Rose Leslie Is Expecting

Bernice Venable RT @WiCnet: Jon Snow and Ygritte didn’t make it as a couple on Game of Thrones, but actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are becoming paren… 36 minutes ago

Cang Long: Monkey King stan account I would have been really, really impressed if was reported they all three were in on the pregnancy of one of them..… https://t.co/Z1KJAAaFwC 1 hour ago

100.7 STAR There’s going to be a new heir to the Iron Throne! https://t.co/7vYaFZ2Hgy 2 hours ago

Parents The Game of Thrones stars just shared that they're expecting their first child, and we’re already wondering if they… https://t.co/GWJuyYdr6D 2 hours ago

ELLEN REBECCA COLLIN RT @rapplerdotcom: Jon Snow, it turns out, does actually know a thing or two. Congratulations! 🎊 Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Ki… 2 hours ago

EllieKing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚤#BLM#WALESGOLFMADRID#19🏆 RT @enews: Boy have we GOT news for you: Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are going to be parents! https://t.co/moS5Kdw4NO https://t.co/3JFOoJ… 2 hours ago