Rose Leslie Is Expecting

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Rose Leslie Is Expecting
Here's the report.

GOT stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie to become parents

Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of 'Game of Thrones' fame are expecting their first child." The...
Mid-Day - Published

'Game of Thrones' Stars Expecting First Child

"Game of Thrones" co-stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are soon going to be new parents. Leslie...
Newsmax - Published

Javicia Leslie Spotted On Set Filming In Her 'Batwoman' Suit

Javicia Leslie rocks the Batwoman suit while filming the upcoming second season of the series last...
Just Jared Jr - Published



Love Me Down Zak RT @EW: A #GOT baby is coming! https://t.co/JVELYClsbU 15 minutes ago

Bernice Venable RT @WiCnet: Jon Snow and Ygritte didn’t make it as a couple on Game of Thrones, but actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are becoming paren… 36 minutes ago

Cang Long: Monkey King stan account I would have been really, really impressed if was reported they all three were in on the pregnancy of one of them..… https://t.co/Z1KJAAaFwC 1 hour ago

100.7 STAR There’s going to be a new heir to the Iron Throne! https://t.co/7vYaFZ2Hgy 2 hours ago

Parents The Game of Thrones stars just shared that they're expecting their first child, and we’re already wondering if they… https://t.co/GWJuyYdr6D 2 hours ago

ELLEN REBECCA COLLIN RT @rapplerdotcom: Jon Snow, it turns out, does actually know a thing or two. Congratulations! 🎊 Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Ki… 2 hours ago

EllieKing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚤#BLM#WALESGOLFMADRID#19🏆 RT @enews: Boy have we GOT news for you: Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are going to be parents! https://t.co/moS5Kdw4NO https://t.co/3JFOoJ… 2 hours ago

Captain Darling Because they're married, I guess no***for Jon Snow. https://t.co/FMDCbaLNj6 2 hours ago


Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first baby [Video]

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting first baby

'Game of Thrones' couple Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Rose Leslie has become less 'wired' due to lockdown [Video]

Rose Leslie has become less 'wired' due to lockdown

Rose Leslie is grateful lockdown allowed her the opportunity to relax and lead a slower pace of life.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:39Published
The Croods: A New Age with Nicolas Cage - Official Trailer [Video]

The Croods: A New Age with Nicolas Cage - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the animated movie The Croods: A New Age, directed by Joel Crawford. It stars Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:18Published