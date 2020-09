Chris Broussard talks PG13 preaching to Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the report of Paul George preaching to his Los Angeles Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance. Broussard gained info that teammates were.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:03 Published 6 days ago

Skip Bayless on Kawhi Leonard taking shots at Doc Rivers & Clippers coaching staff | UNDISPUTED



Several players have mentioned chemistry as the reason the Los Angeles Clippers fell apart against the Denver Nuggets. Now Kawhi Leonard is adding one more reason. Following their loss, Kawhi said the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:23 Published 2 weeks ago