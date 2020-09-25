Latest Colorado coronavirus data — Sept. 28, 2020

Items.[0].image.alt Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc.

All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo by: Denver7 Live updates from the Denver7 team on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Colorado.

By: The Denver7 TeamPosted at 9:09 AM, Sep 28, 2020 and last updated 4:29 PM, Sep 28, 2020 More than 69,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Colorado since the virus was first detected in March.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates: Monday, Sept.

28 4:12 p.m.

| Latest Colorado coronavirus data Here were the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m.

Monday, with the change from Sunday in parentheses: 69,490 cases (+411) 7,530 hospitalized (+27) 64 counties (+0) 894,996 people tested (+6,457) 1,326,642 test encounters (+13,239) 2,044 deaths among cases (+3) 1,945 deaths due to COVID-19 (+5) 738 outbreaks (+2) Recent Stories from thedenverchannel.com Monday's hospital data showed 246 beds in use by COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients, with 79% of facilities reporting data.

Sunday's three-day positivity rate was 3.35%.

The state's goal is to remain below 5%.