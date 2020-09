Infections have been reportedin more than 201 countries and territories since the first cases wereidentified in China in December 2019.

More than 33million infections have been reported worldwide.

The global death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed one million.

The World Health Organization warned Friday that coronavirus deaths could more than double to two...

