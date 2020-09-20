Uber Sued For Failing To Prevent Sexual Assault

Associated Press Uber is being sued by a woman who alleges the company failed to prevent her sexual assault by a driver in 2018.

The lawsuit accuses Uber of negligence and deceptive business practices for promoting safe rides, particularly to "vulnerable women," despite having "historically lax screening procedures" for drivers.

The lawsuit cites Uber's history of using of forced arbitration and nondisclosure agreements to keep reports of sexual assault "shrouded in secrecy.