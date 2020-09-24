Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - The Boat Battle

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - The Boat Battle - Monkey (Charlize Theron) has a fierce battle with one of the Sisters (Rooney Mara) while Kubo (Art Parkinson) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) attempt to get the "Breastplate Impenetrable" away from the Garden of Eyes.

Plot synopsis: Young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past.

Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) to unlock a secret legacy.

Armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must battle the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) and other gods and monsters to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known.

Cast: Art Parkinson, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Rooney Mara