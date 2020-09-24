Global  
 

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - The Boat Battle

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - The Boat Battle - Monkey (Charlize Theron) has a fierce battle with one of the Sisters (Rooney Mara) while Kubo (Art Parkinson) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) attempt to get the "Breastplate Impenetrable" away from the Garden of Eyes.

Plot synopsis: Young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past.

Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) to unlock a secret legacy.

Armed with a magical instrument, Kubo must battle the Moon King (Ralph Fiennes) and other gods and monsters to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known.

Cast: Art Parkinson, Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Rooney Mara


Related videos from verified sources

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Giant Skeleton [Video]

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Giant Skeleton - Kubo (Art Parkinson), Monkey (Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) must battle a giant skeleton to get ahold of the legendary "Sword..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:59Published
Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - A Warrior Beetle [Video]

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - A Warrior Beetle - A Warrior Beetle: Kubo (Art Parkinson) and Monkey (Charlize Theron) meet a samurai Beetle (Matthew McConaughey) who has memory problems. Plot..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:51Published
Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Protecting the Family [Video]

Kubo and the Two Strings Movie Clip - Protecting the Family Kubo and the Two Strings - Fighting for Family: After falling into a trap left by the remaining Sister (Rooney Mara), Monkey (Charlize..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:00Published