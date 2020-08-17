Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

911 outage across Arizona

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:29s - Published
911 outage across Arizona
Parts of Arizona unable to use emergency services.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dust Storm Rolling Across Arizona [Video]

Dust Storm Rolling Across Arizona

Occurred on August 16, 2020 / Gila Bend, Arizona, USAInfo from Licensor: "Footage of a major dust storm. This is one of the first of the 2020 monsoon season and was captured off the Interstate 8."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:41Published
Massive dust storm sweeps across Arizona desert [Video]

Massive dust storm sweeps across Arizona desert

A massive dust storm moves across the Sonoran Desert near Interstate 8, Arizona, on August 16. This video, which captured the impressive haboob, was filmed by professional storm chaser John Sirlin.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published