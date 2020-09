John Abraham steps out in the city Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 day ago John Abraham steps out in the city Actor John Abraham who will next be seen in 'Satyamev Jayate 2' was recently snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai's Bandra area. #JohnAbraham 0

