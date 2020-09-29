Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Deep Sea Blues Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Blu-ray edition of Robert Mugge's rocking portrait of the 2007 Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise to the Caribbean!

- Roger Naber's Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise is considered the "Woodstock of the Waves," offering the finest in traditional and contemporary music.

Robert Mugge's 2-hour DEEP SEA BLUES captures the January 2007 Caribbean cruise, and it is presented here on Blu-ray for the first time, along with Mugge's 96-minute ALL JAMS ON DECK, shot on the October 2010 Pacific cruise.

Smooth sailing, indeed!


