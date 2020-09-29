Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:46s
VAMPIRES VS THE BRONX Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A group of young friends from the Bronx fight to save their neighborhood from a band of vampires.

Directed by Oz Rodriguez starring Jaden Michael, Gerald W.

Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Sarah Gadon, Cliff 'Method Man' Smith, Shea Whigham, Coco Jones, Joel 'The Kid Mero' Martinez, Chris Redd, Vladimir Caamano, Jeremie Harris, Adam David Thompson, Judy Marte, Richard Bekins, Zoe Saldana release date October 2, 2020 (on Netflix)


