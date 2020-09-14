WCBI EndZone Top 5 Plays: Week Four

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

Four full weeks of high school football down and thankfully still plenty more to go as the season grows longer...the play becomes better and the top five plays are hard to choose however, someone has to make the decisions...that being said...here's this weeks top five plays from week four of the endzone #5...cal-city hosting north pontotoc...q-b jackson lee throws to thomas clayton for the money score...cats go up 8-0 after the 2 pt conversion...city powers past the vvmen 36-14 #4..defending 2x champs nanih waiya....austin sanders with the handoff..plunges into the endzone...warriors out to a 7-nothing lead..warriors win 35-14 #3 west lowndes hosting vardaman...check out the power arm on this panther...qb melvin crawford rolls right and his cordarius mcgee for the score...panthers get the shutout 41- 0 #2...you knew this would be in here...the greenies hosting lafayette...chris ivy with the need for speed....takes it in himself...point city keeps on winning #1...the new albany bulldogs with bulldoze you for wins...watch out...c-j hill plows his way into the endzone...new albany would top amory 31-10 when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

