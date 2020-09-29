We're Open: Tire Mart is ready to help your car be at its best

Tires are the most important part of your car, at least that’s the philosophy of tire shops like Tire Mart Co.

This local company has three locations in the Las Vegas area, but one of them, at East Tropicana Ave., had to be closed for more than a month, due to the decline in sales at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that they’re back in business, its president, Lazaro Corral, said that business is starting to slowly pick up.