Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Body Camera Captures Take Down Of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Body Camera Captures Take Down Of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

Body Camera Captures Take Down Of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports Parscale was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation following the incident.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Body camera footage shows Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale being tackled by police outside his Florida home

Candice Parscale called 911 on Sunday, saying her husband had loaded a firearm and threatened to hurt...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •News24FOXNews.comCBS NewsAceShowbizMediaite


Former Trump Campaign Head Brad Parscale Hospitalized

Former Trump Campaign Head Brad Parscale Hospitalized Watch VideoPresident Trump's former campaign manager is in the hospital after a reported suicide...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comUSATODAY.comNews24CBS NewsJapan TodayThe Wrap


Trump's Ex-Campaign Manager Tackled by Cop on Body Cam Video

President Trump's former campaign manager got tackled by a cop and cuffed as he was talking to...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

FLPD Bodycam Video Shows Trump Campaign Aide Brad Parscale Being Tackled After Reported Suicide Standoff With Police [Video]

FLPD Bodycam Video Shows Trump Campaign Aide Brad Parscale Being Tackled After Reported Suicide Standoff With Police

*Warning: Sensitive Content* - Fort Lauderdale police confirm Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, had a total of ten guns in his home when he was taken into custody..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:22Published
Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Suicide Threat [Video]

Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Suicide Threat

Parscale’s wife, Candice, called police saying her husband had guns in the house and was threatening to hurt himself.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:18Published
Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test' [Video]

Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test'

Trump, Biden campaign clash on call for pre-debate 'drug test'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:34Published