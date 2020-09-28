Body Camera Captures Take Down Of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale
CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports Parscale was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation following the incident.
FLPD Bodycam Video Shows Trump Campaign Aide Brad Parscale Being Tackled After Reported Suicide Standoff With Police*Warning: Sensitive Content* - Fort Lauderdale police confirm Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, had a total of ten guns in his home when he was taken into custody..
Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Suicide ThreatParscale’s wife, Candice, called police saying her husband had guns in the house and was threatening to hurt himself.
