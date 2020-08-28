|
Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup in NHL bubble
The Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars, four games to two, to win their second championship, in a...
NYTimes.com - Published
Also reported by •Denver Post •CTV News •CBC.ca
The Tampa Bay Lightning will be trying to bounce back and even up the Stanley Cup Final when they...
FOX Sports - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca •Denver Post
Corey Perry’s goal gave Dallas a 3-2 victory and stopped Tampa Bay from clinching its second...
NYTimes.com - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca
