Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup in NHL bubble

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 04:26s - Published
Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup in NHL bubble
Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup in NHL bubble

Stanley Cup Stanley Cup championship trophy awarded annually in the National Hockey League

Game 6: Lightning beat Dallas Stars to capture Stanley Cup [Video]

Game 6: Lightning beat Dallas Stars to capture Stanley Cup

Game 6: Lightning beat Dallas Stars to capture Stanley Cup

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:52Published
Fans react to Lightning's Stanley Cup victory [Video]

Fans react to Lightning's Stanley Cup victory

Fans react to Lightning's Stanley Cup victory

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:14Published
Lightning radio broadcaster calls Stanley Cup games from a distance [Video]

Lightning radio broadcaster calls Stanley Cup games from a distance

Lightning radio broadcaster calls Stanley Cup games from a distance

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:20Published

Tampa Bay Lightning Tampa Bay Lightning National Hockey League team in Tampa, Florida

One year after shocking upset, Tampa Bay Lightning capture Stanley Cup with Game 6 win against Stars

 The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in Game 6 to win their first Stanley Cup championship since 2004.
USATODAY.com
Tampa Bay Lightning confident going into Game 6 against Dallas Stars [Video]

Tampa Bay Lightning confident going into Game 6 against Dallas Stars

The Lightning believe playing the same way as Game 5 will be enough to finish this off and celebrate. Story: https://bit.ly/337AmRB

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:34Published

Corey Perry scores twice, Joe Pavelski sets record as Stars stay alive against Lightning

 The Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 as Joe Pavelski sets record for most playoff goals by U.S.-born player.
USATODAY.com
Lightning prepare for Game 5 of the Stanly Cup Final [Video]

Lightning prepare for Game 5 of the Stanly Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning can close out the Stanley Cup Finals with a win tonight against the Dallas Stars.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:57Published

National Hockey League National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league

Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:48Published
'Protesting doesn't do crap' | Bucs HC Arians prefers players take action for social justice issues [Video]

'Protesting doesn't do crap' | Bucs HC Arians prefers players take action for social justice issues

As NBA, MLB, NHL and NFL teams postponed games and practices in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to take the field for practice as scheduled.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:03Published
NHL postpones playoff games at players request to protest shooting of Jacob Blake [Video]

NHL postpones playoff games at players request to protest shooting of Jacob Blake

NHL postpones playoff games for two days at players request to protest shooting of Jacob Blake

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:16Published

Tampa Bay Lightning Win Stanley Cup in Pandemic ‘Bubble’

The Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars, four games to two, to win their second championship, in a...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Denver PostCTV NewsCBC.ca


Preview: Lightning trying to bounce back, even up Stanley Cup Final against Stars

Preview: Lightning trying to bounce back, even up Stanley Cup Final against Stars The Tampa Bay Lightning will be trying to bounce back and even up the Stanley Cup Final when they...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •CBC.caDenver Post


Stars Beat Lightning in Double Overtime to Force Game 6

Corey Perry’s goal gave Dallas a 3-2 victory and stopped Tampa Bay from clinching its second...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrate Stanley Cup in streets of Florida [Video]

Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrate Stanley Cup in streets of Florida

The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second Stanley Cup on September 28, and the team's fans took the streets in Tampa to celebrate the championship.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Stanley Cup: Lightning's championship is legit and requires no asterisk [Video]

Stanley Cup: Lightning's championship is legit and requires no asterisk

SportsPulse: The Tampa Bay Lightning captured the franchise's second Stanley Cup and former goalie Kevin Weekes explains why it should by no means come with an asterisk.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:17Published
Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:01Published