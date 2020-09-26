Mississippi State dethrones #6 LSU

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 1 minute ago

LSU was more than a two-touchdown favorite over Mississippi State coming off its undefeated run to a national championship, but the sixth ranked Tigers weren’t ready for the air raid offense.

- the performance is good for the- 11th most, in f-b-s history...- proving that coach leach's air- raid offense... can work- outside, of the pac-12.

- - "well, i thought it would work.- my first- exposure to division i was the- university of kentucky and it - worked then and i - - - - didn't figure much had changed- with regard to that because the- sec has always had- quality football for a long - time.

The biggest thing - i - don't think it's some special,- secret- plays as much as you constantly- work every day to execute what- you do.

And at some - - - - point, you've got to make - choices what you're going to do- otherwise, you're - doing everything and you lose - track of it."

- the bulldogs will look to keep- the momentum going against- arkansas, in their home - opener... at 6-30 p-m