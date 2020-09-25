Global  
 

Ole Miss drops SEC opener to Florida

The Lane Kiffin era isn’t off to the best start at least on one side of the ball following Ole Miss’ 51-35 loss at the hands of fifth ranked Florida.

- here's coach kiffin when asked- about his team's effort...- on saturday.- - "i think that's hard because th- sides of- the ball were so different.

We- just gave up so many big plays- on defense, so it's - - - - hard to say you played with goo- effort and you gave up over 640- yards.

But i felt like it - wasn't as much as effort as an- execution issue.

We weren't - executing in some - - - - areas."

- next up for the rebels... a tri- to lexington, to take on- kentucky... at 3 p-m, on- saturday.

