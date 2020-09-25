Ole Miss drops SEC opener to Florida
The Lane Kiffin era isn’t off to the best start at least on one side of the ball following Ole Miss’ 51-35 loss at the hands of fifth ranked Florida.
20-18.- - the lane kiffin era isn't off t- the best start... at least on - one - side of the ball... following - ole miss' 51-35 loss, at the- hands of- fifth-ranked florida.
- the gators put up 28 first half- points... their most against an- s-e-c opoonent, in nine years.- even more impressively... they- torched the rebels defense, - for 642 yards... breaking a - single-game school record...- that had stood, for 19 years.
- here's coach kiffin when asked- about his team's effort...- on saturday.- - "i think that's hard because th- sides of- the ball were so different.
We- just gave up so many big plays- on defense, so it's - - - - hard to say you played with goo- effort and you gave up over 640- yards.
But i felt like it - wasn't as much as effort as an- execution issue.
We weren't - executing in some - - - - areas."
- next up for the rebels... a tri- to lexington, to take on- kentucky... at 3 p-m, on- saturday.
