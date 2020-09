Victor Hedman receives Conn Smythe Trophy Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:54s - Published 2 minutes ago Victor Hedman receives Conn Smythe Trophy For his outstanding performance in the playoffs, Commissioner Gary Bettman awards the Conn Smythe Trophy to Victor Hedman 0

Stanley Cup Final: Victor Hedman wins Conn Smythe Trophy for Lightning Hedman tallied seven points in the Final, including an assist in the series-clinching Game 6 win

