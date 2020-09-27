Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate

Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate

[NFA] President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off on Tuesday in their first presidential debate.

This report was produced by Chris Dignam.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

What Time is the Debate? Streaming, Moderators, Location and More

 The first debate between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes place Tuesday night from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden: What to watch for in first presidential debate

 One is aggressive, the other amiable - but both share a similar weakness. We break down what to look for.
BBC News

CBS Evening News, September 28, 2020

 Trump reportedly avoided paying income tax for over a decade; Brain-eating parasite found in Texas water kills 6-year-old boy
CBS News

Trump denies New York Times report on his tax returns; calls it "fake news"

 President Trump refused to answer questions Monday about reporting by the New York Times that said he avoided paying any federal income tax for several years...
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump, Biden line up attacks for heated 1st debate

 In an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could be a pivotal moment in a race..
USATODAY.com

2020 election to dictate U.S. immigration policy for decades to come

 Some officials at the Department of Homeland Security say they expect President Trump to have a lasting impact on U.S. immigration policy, even if he loses the..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

How Trump and Biden are preparing for their first debate

The president and Joe Biden will participate in the first presidential debate on Tuesday in...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.comeuronews


US election debate: What you need to know about Trump and Biden's first head-to-head

US election debate: What you need to know about Trump and Biden's first head-to-head Why the presidential debates could play a pivotal role in the US 2020 election - and everything else...
New Zealand Herald - Published

A Report on Trump’s Taxes Reverberates Ahead of First Debate

Joe Biden and President Trump are preparing for the first debate, in which Mr. Trump will inevitably...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



Tweets about this

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate https://t.co/pVjU0O12t3 https://t.co/nLxHzH6uMO 1 minute ago

MrMBrown

Michael Brown This evening, or tomorrow morning UK time, President Trump will face Democrat nominee Joe Biden in the first presidential debate 2 minutes ago

fox4kc

FOX4 News For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential… https://t.co/YmAbotv123 3 minutes ago

decaturdaily

The Decatur Daily CLEVELAND — In an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic c… https://t.co/SqjJ5IsFgt 7 minutes ago

EastCostForEver

A man in the jungle RT @latimes: Trump and Biden will face off, just the two of them, for the first time Tuesday night. https://t.co/WP66wsY6ZC 14 minutes ago

FoxFriendsFirst

Fox & Friends First IT’S DEBATE DAY! President Trump and Joe Biden will face off for the first Presidential debate this evening. What d… https://t.co/L8LBLPCQE6 16 minutes ago

ScienceOfficerB

Ben RT @PBSSoCal: Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump face off for their first debate tomorrow (9/29) starting @ 6p. Join us fo… 24 minutes ago

NennoEllen

Ellen Nenno RT @MSNBC: Next Tuesday on @MSNBC: President Trump and Joe Biden face off in the first 2020 presidential debate. Watch @Maddow, @NicolleD… 25 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Debate Prep Is In Full Swing For Trump And Biden [Video]

Debate Prep Is In Full Swing For Trump And Biden

Debate preparation is in full swing for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of their first debate matchup on Tuesday evening.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:58Published
Trump Not Discussing Report On His Tax Returns [Video]

Trump Not Discussing Report On His Tax Returns

Ahead of Tuesday's first presidential debate, the president refused to address the New York Times report that said he had not paid federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published
Trump-Biden debate preview [Video]

Trump-Biden debate preview

With less than 24 hours to go before the first head-to-head presidential debate, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden say they're ready to go.

Credit: WKTVPublished