|
|
|
Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:24s - Published
Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate
[NFA] President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off on Tuesday in their first presidential debate.
This report was produced by Chris Dignam.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CBS Evening News, September 28, 2020
Trump reportedly avoided paying income tax for over a decade; Brain-eating parasite found in Texas water kills 6-year-old boy
CBS News
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The president and Joe Biden will participate in the first presidential debate on Tuesday in...
CBS News - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •FOXNews.com •euronews
|
Why the presidential debates could play a pivotal role in the US 2020 election - and everything else...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Joe Biden and President Trump are preparing for the first debate, in which Mr. Trump will inevitably...
NYTimes.com - Published
Also reported by •Jerusalem Post
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Debate Prep Is In Full Swing For Trump And Biden
Debate preparation is in full swing for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of their first debate matchup on Tuesday evening.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:58Published
|
Trump Not Discussing Report On His Tax Returns
Ahead of Tuesday's first presidential debate, the president refused to address the New York Times report that said he had not paid federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. CBS2's Dick..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10Published
|
Trump-Biden debate preview
With less than 24 hours to go before the first head-to-head presidential debate, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden say they're ready to go.
Credit: WKTVPublished
|