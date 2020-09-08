'Arrest Anurag Kashyap within 7 days or face RPI(A) protest': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded the arrest of film-maker Anurag Kashyap.

"Anurag Kashyap should be arrested by the police within seven days.

Why is police inquiring more when Payal has given her statement?

Payal’s statement is correct and Anurag should be investigated.

We will meet Anil Deshmukh and present a memorandum to him.

We will demand security arrangements for Payal Ghosh," Athawale said.

Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap of harassment and demanded his arrest.

She said that she would sit on a hunger strike if she doesn’t get justice.

Payal had accused Anurag of harassment during making of 'bombay velvet'.

"I risked everything including my career and came forward to speak.

I request people to speak up if something similar happened with them.

You should come forward, speak about this and fight for your rights," Ghosh said.