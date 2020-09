Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:51s - Published 34 seconds ago Nagorno-Karabakh battles rage for second day Live coverage of the continuing fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed Caucasus region. 0

