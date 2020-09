Klopp 'misunderstood' Keane's sloppy comment Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:21s - Published 9 minutes ago Klopp 'misunderstood' Keane's sloppy comment Jurgen Klopp explains why he called out Roy Keane when he heard the former United player use the world sloppy before his interview after Liverpool's win on Monday Night Football. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jurgen Klopp vs Roy Keane: Liverpool boss takes on Manchester United legend over ‘sloppy’ comment after Arsenal win Jurgen Klopp took Roy Keane to task after Liverpool defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield. The Reds ended...

talkSPORT - Published 9 hours ago