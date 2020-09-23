Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: India's Coronavirus tally past 61 lakh, death toll reaches 96,318|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Covid-19: India's Coronavirus tally past 61 lakh, death toll reaches 96,318|Oneindia News

Covid-19: India's Coronavirus tally past 61 lakh, death toll reaches 96,318|Oneindia News

Another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 61-lakh mark with 70,589 new coronavirus cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The country now has 61,45,292 total cases of coronavirus.

A total of 96,318 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now.

The country's fatality rate has dipped marginally to 1.5 per cent.According to the government data the number of total recoveries crossed 51 lakh with the overall recovery rate in the country at 83 per cent.

#Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusPandemic


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak: With 83,347 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 56 lakh; death toll tops 90,000-mark

With over 83,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimes


Covid tally crosses 60 lakh; 1,039 more deaths

India's Covid-19 tally galloped past 60 lakh on Monday with 82,170 new cases, while the recoveries...
IndiaTimes - Published

3,834 fresh cases push Delhi's coronavirus tally to 2,60,623; death toll mounts to 5,123

New Delhi, Sep 24 () With 3,834 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi's infection tally breached the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CBS13 Investigates: Declining COVID-19 Death Rates [Video]

CBS13 Investigates: Declining COVID-19 Death Rates

While the number of new positive coronavirus cases have decreased dramatically, the number of COVID-related deaths has not dropped at the same pace.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:11Published
Bar Owner Says Eased Pandemic Rules Will Mean Everything For Business [Video]

Bar Owner Says Eased Pandemic Rules Will Mean Everything For Business

Eased pandemic restrictions are on the way for local bars and restaurants, and one bar owner tells CBS 2's Tara Molina the new rules mean everything.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:33Published
Coronavirus Has Killed More Than 1 million People Worldwide [Video]

Coronavirus Has Killed More Than 1 million People Worldwide

Since outbreaks began at the end of 2019, the coronavirus has ripped through country after country, sickening more than 33 million people worldwide and killing over 1 million, according to data..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published