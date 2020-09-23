Covid-19: India's Coronavirus tally past 61 lakh, death toll reaches 96,318|Oneindia News

Another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 61-lakh mark with 70,589 new coronavirus cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The country now has 61,45,292 total cases of coronavirus.

A total of 96,318 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now.

The country's fatality rate has dipped marginally to 1.5 per cent.According to the government data the number of total recoveries crossed 51 lakh with the overall recovery rate in the country at 83 per cent.

#Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusPandemic