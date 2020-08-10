BLACKPINK have Cardi B collaboration on new album
BLACKPINK and Cardi B have recorded a collaboration for the K-Pop girl group's upcoming album.
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's Collab, Demi Lovato's New Track Teaser & More News | Billboard NewsBLACKPINK teams up with Selena Gomez for an upcoming collab, Demi Lovato teases new track and Cardi B joins OnlyFans. Here are the top music stories for Wednesday (August 12th).
Cardi B speaks out on Breonna Taylor's d*ath in 'Elle' interviewThe 27-year-old rapper is featured on the cover of the September issue of 'Elle'.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop star-studded ‘WAP’ music videoOn Thursday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their new collaborative song and music video, “WAP”.