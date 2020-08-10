BLACKPINK have Cardi B collaboration on new album

Global  
 

BLACKPINK and Cardi B have recorded a collaboration for the K-Pop girl group's upcoming album.


BLACKPINK have a collaboration with Cardi B on their new album


Blackpink Drops Track List for Debut Album & There's a Cardi B Collaboration!

The K-Pop girl group Blackpink has released the track list for their upcoming debut album! The...
