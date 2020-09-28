Global  
 

Coronavirus: Most affected countries as death toll passes one million

Coronavirus: Most affected countries as death toll passes one million

A look at the 10 countries with the most coronavirus deaths as the death tollpasses one million.

The US has more than 200,000 deaths related to Covid-19,with the UK fifth on the list.


With spike of 70,589 cases, India's Covid-19 tally reaches 61,45,292

 With a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday, according to the Union..
Black businesses tap "resiliency funds" amid COVID

 "Resiliency funds" are helping Black-owned business stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, continuing a long tradition of mutual aid within African..
9 Covid deaths in state, caseload past 80k-mark

 Ranchi: Jharkhand on Monday recorded nine Covid casualties and 1,508 taking the state’s cumulative caseload past the 80,000-mark. With 1806 recoveries through..
In CA: Governor warns of COVID spread; USPS told to stop slowing tactics

 Plus: 'Heat tourists' flock to to Death Valley; Kathy Hilton to join 'Real Housewives'?; 'Baby Yoda' kitten saved from wildfire
 
Coronavirus: Global Covid-19 death toll passes one million

UN chief António Guterres calls it "an agonising milestone" as the fight to stem the virus...
Coronavirus Has Killed More Than 1 million People Worldwide [Video]

Coronavirus Has Killed More Than 1 million People Worldwide

Since outbreaks began at the end of 2019, the coronavirus has ripped through country after country, sickening more than 33 million people worldwide and killing over 1 million, according to data..

Global coronavirus deaths pass one million [Video]

Global coronavirus deaths pass one million

The global death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed one million. More than 33million infections have been reported worldwide. Infections have been reportedin more than 201 countries and territories since..

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths approach one million [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths approach one million

The UK has reported 4,044 new coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the global deathtoll from the virus approaches one million.

