Coronavirus: Most affected countries as death toll passes one million
A look at the 10 countries with the most coronavirus deaths as the death tollpasses one million.
The US has more than 200,000 deaths related to
Covid-19,with the UK fifth on the list.
UN chief António Guterres calls it "an agonising milestone" as the fight to stem the virus...
BBC News - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
SBS • Khaleej Times
Coronavirus Has Killed More Than 1 million People Worldwide Since outbreaks began at the end of 2019, the coronavirus has ripped through country after country, sickening more than 33 million people worldwide and killing over 1 million, according to data.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:33 Published 6 hours ago
Global coronavirus deaths pass one million The global death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed one million. More than 33million infections have been reported worldwide. Infections have been reportedin more than 201 countries and territories since.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published 7 hours ago