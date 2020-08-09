Energy-saving innovations displayed at trade show in Bangkok, Thailand

Hundreds of environmentally friendly innovations were show off at a trade show this week in Bangkok, Thailand.

Footage from the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week (ASE) 2020 exhibition shows electricity-powered tuk-tuks, electric cars, solar panels and other devices.

Organizers said the event was the largest in Southeast Asia and featured more than 500 companies from 35 countries.

They said in a statement: ''This is an exciting year for clean technologies.

An increasing number of countries, companies and regions are embracing sustainable energy generation and transition.

The energy transition involves the accelerated deployment of energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies together with energy efficiency.''