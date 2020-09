Christian Lueth was fired by the far-right #AfD party in #Germany after he was reportedly caught on camera saying migrants coming to the country “could still be shot later on...or gassed."

AfD official said migrants ‘could be shot or gassed’ German media reports

Svetlana Alexievich's aide says the trip to Germany is not linked to the Belarus political crisis.

AFP, BERLIN Europe and the US need to face up to a “new Cold War with China” together, regardless of who wins the White House in November, Germany’s point..

Angela Merkel visited Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny while he was recovering from a suspected assassination attempt. The German Chancellor spoke to Mr..

East German town offers to take in migrants despite AFD popularity in region Despite the popularity of the far right Alternative for Germany in the region, the east German town of Neuruppin has said it is keen to welcome migrants to move to and settle in the town. View on euronews

